Sheriff: Two of three stolen vehicles found abandoned, one burnt

The Clay County Sheriff is asking for tips after three vehicles were reported stolen earlier this month. Two of the vehicles were found abandoned and, according to the Sheriff, one of them had been burnt.

The Sheriff says it all started on April 15, when deputies were called to a home on South HWY 421 on a report of a burglary. When they arrived, deputies say a number of items had been taken, including a 4-door Geo Tracker, a silver Toyota Tacoma, and a blue Toyota Tacoma.

A day later, an anonymous tip led investigators to an abandoned truck on a four-wheeler trail on Right Hand Forks Billy’s Branch. Deputies ran the VIN number, and say it came back as the silver Tacoma that had been reported stolen.

Then, on April 19, deputies received another tip about a burnt out truck abandoned on a trail in Buzzard. Again, running the VIN number, the heavily damaged vehicle was identified as the blue Tacoma that had been reported stolen.

The Sheriff is now looking for help from the public in locating the Geo Tracker. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clay County Dispatch at (606) 598-8411, or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-8411.

