Sheriff: Vandal spray paints 'God's not real' on historic Kentucky church

A Kentucky church reported a case of vandalism after someone discovered spray paint on its building.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the vandalism likely occurred during the early morning hours of Friday at Burton Memorial Baptist Church on Cemetery Road.

Some of the vandalism included an upside down cross, racial slur, a frowning ghost and the words "God's not real."

Deputies are asking the public to call the sheriff's office for more details.

The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its architectural significance.

Photos are courtesy of WBKO.