Sheriff: Wayne Co. man charged with attempted murder after firing gun in Walmart parking lot

A man faces serious charges after reportedly firing a gun at another man in a parking lot in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, units were called to the Walmart in Monticello on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, investigators say they discovered that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Zachary Baker had found his girlfriend in a car with another man.

Investigators say Baker and the other man then started fighting, while Baker’s girlfriend ran away from the scene.

Baker then reportedly fired a shot from a firearm at the other man before driving away from the parking lot.

Deputies developed leads on Baker’s whereabouts and eventually tracked him down to a location along Daisy Way. When they arrived, they say they found Baker standing in the driveway. Baker was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Baker admitted to the incident and told deputies he had thrown the firearm he used into a creek. Deputies were unable to find the gun.

Baker now faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and tampering with physical evidence. He is now in the Wayne County Detention Center.

