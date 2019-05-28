Sheriff: Whitley County murder suspect gets away from law enforcement in Monday pursuit

The search for a Whitley County murder suspect continues after several agencies were unable to capture him Monday.

Nicholas Rucker of Corbin is accused of murdering his girlfriend Wednesday. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Sheriff Todd Shelley says he spotted Nicholas Rucker while answering a complaint in the area of Ky. 511 and Henry Barton Road Monday afternoon. Rucker is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 57-year-old Vicki S. Conner of Corbin. Conner was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday night in the Woodbine community on Ky. 1064.

Shelley chased after Rucker before multiple agencies assisted the sheriff's office in the pursuit. Despite the heavy presence, Rucker was still able to evade law enforcement.

Rucker is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, you are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him. The sheriff's office is asking the public to be alert as the search continues.