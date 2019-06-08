Sheriff: Woman attempted to discard meth, fought with deputies

A Laurel County woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to ditch a baggie of drugs, and then fighting with law enforcement.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, deputies were called to a business off of East Laurel Road Friday morning after the business reported an intoxicated woman was in the store and wouldn’t leave.

When deputies arrived, they say 44-year-old Ginger Shell threw a small baggie of meth to the ground and refused commands. While being arrested, deputies say Shell pushed a deputy away and kicked him numerous times, refusing to comply with commands.

With the help of a customer in the store, Shell was detained until additional law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Shell was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff says Shell was also charged on warrants out of Laurel District Court.

Shell was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

