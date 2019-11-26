Sheriff: Woman cursed, shot at workers 150 ft. up cellphone tower near her N.C. home

A woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say she cursed at - then shot at - utility workers who were on a cell tower near her home.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Fairgrounds Road in Taylorsville. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, utility workers claimed a woman, later identified as 61-year-old Susan Lynn Moose, cursed then fired two shots at them.

The workers were on a cellphone tower approximately 150 ft. in the air at the time.

Deputies say Moose barricaded herself inside her nearby home when they arrived and would not respond to any commands. Eventually, she was removed from the home and taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center.

Moose is charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. She was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to show up for court on Dec. 16.

No possible motive or further information about the incident has been released.

