The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community after a theft at a local church.

According to a Facebook post, the theft happened Thursday night at the Garrard Holiness Church on Ham Hollow Road.

Thieves reportedly broke into the church and stole musical instruments.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who sees someone with the instruments, is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.