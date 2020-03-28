Sheriff investigating after suspect rams gas station, steals from market

The Laurel County Sheriff is working to identify a man who caused significant damage to an East Bernstadt gas station, drove away, and then broke into a market and stole items.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at the Sunoco Gas Mart on KY 490 around 5 a.m. on Friday. At that location, the Sheriff says the suspect rammed the store. Photographs appear to show the suspect tried to ram through the store’s drive-thru window.

The suspect then reportedly drove a mile north on KY 490 to the Ape Yard Market at around 5:15 a.m. While there, investigators say the suspect broke out the glass door and stole cigarettes from inside the store.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

