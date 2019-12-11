Sheriff investigating burglary, damage at Jessamine County church

The Jessamine County Sheriff is looking for help from the public in finding whoever was responsible for a theft from a church.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office’s page, someone burglarized the Macedonia Blackbridge Baptist Church on or around Nov. 24.

The Sheriff says the thieves took the furnace that provides heat for the church and caused several thousand dollars in damage during the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Department at (859) 885-4139.

