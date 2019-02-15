Sheriff investigating theft at Laurel County food mart

Officials are hoping the public can help identify two suspects involved in a theft in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, a man and a woman stole from the Pit Stop Grocery on Parker Road Thursday night just after 11:00 p.m.

Investigators say the two entered the store while an attendant was affecting repairs in the bathroom. During that time, deputies say the man went behind the counter and stole two bags of money containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two then reportedly drove off in a red colored SUV or minican.

Anyone with information on the theft, or who can identify the man and woman involved is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, or message them on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Information will be kept strictly confidential.

