Sheriff looking for Bell County man after car found abandoned

The Bell County Sheriff is asking for help from the public locating a man whose car was found abandoned in the middle of the road Saturday night.

The Sheriff says members of the Middlesboro Fire Department found an empty white 1966 Chevrolet Cavalier on HWY 74 just west of the HWY 441 junction around 10:30 p.m. Crews say the vehicle appeared to be fully operable.

Deputies determined the car belonged to 66-year-old Ronald King of Pineville, but no one has been able to track him down.

King is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, but balding, hair.

The Sheriff says his office is concerned for King’s well-being and is asking anyone who has seen him or who knows his whereabouts to call (606) 337-3012.

