Sheriff looking for armed robbery suspect in Knox County

The Knox County sheriff is looking to the public for information in tracking down a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. at the A&B Quickstop on KY 225. Investigators say a man wearing a black mask, armed with a handgun, came into the store and demanded money.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the man forced a clerk around the counter at gunpoint, when a customer came from behind to try and prevent the robbery. Investigators say the two had a brief struggle before the suspect assaulted the customer.

The suspect then reportedly took a bag of money from the clerk and ran off. Deputies and police officers responded to the scene.

Around 8:45 p.m. deputies located the getaway vehicle and discovered items related to the robbery and clothing worn by the suspect inside.

Investigators have released a surveillance video of the suspect, and ask anyone who can identify the man, or who has information about the incident to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 546-3181.

