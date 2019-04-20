Sheriff looking for lottery thief in Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff is hoping someone in the public can identify a man he says stole lottery tickets from an area gas station.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff shared surveillance photos of the man, who stole scratch-offs from the Shell on Appian Path. The Sheriff says it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff believes the suspect may by driving a green Kia Soul.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 863-7855, or use Text-A-Tip at (859) 509-0510.

