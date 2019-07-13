Sheriff looking for missing Laurel County man

The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing man.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office says that 22-year-old Jacob Johnson hasn’t been seen since July 6.

Johnson was reportedly last seen when he was picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.

Johnson is described as 5’9” tall, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600, or call Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000.

