Sheriff looking for suspect in Laurel Co. Dollar General robbery

The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who was reportedly involved in a robbery at the Dollar General on West Laurel Road.

According to the Sheriff, the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

The suspect reportedly entered the store and took several cell phones. The Sheriff says the suspect physically assaulted an employee before running off.

The Sheriff says the suspect was wearing a light blue ball cap, blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a black jacket.

Anyone who can identify the man, or has information on the incident, is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel County Dispatch at (606) 878-7000.

