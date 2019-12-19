Sheriff looking for suspect in Laurel Co. armed robbery

The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early Thursday morning just north of London.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, it happened at the North Laurel BP around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man armed with a handgun and dressed in a black hoodie and a dark hat came into the business and pointed a pistol at the clerk.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from the surveillance photos is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600, or leave a personal message on the office’s Facebook page.

