Sheriff looking for suspects in Montgomery Co. burglaries

The Montgomery County Sheriff is looking for help from the public in identifying two people who may be connected to a series of burglaries that occurred in the Oldfield subdivision on May 15th.

The Sheriff says a man and a woman were captured on home surveillance systems in the area. According to the Sheriff, the two were doing door-to-door offering to provide services. The woman is reported to have pink highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information about the two is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (859) 498-8704, message the Sheriff’s Facebook page, or contact Montgomery County 911 at (859) 498-8720.

We are attempting to identify these individuals in reference to burglaries that occurred in the Oldfield Subdivision on May 15th. These photos were captured from home surveillance systems in the area. They were going door to door asking to provide services. The female was reported to have pink highlights in her hair.

If you have any information about these individuals please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 859.498.8704, PM this page, or the Montgomery Co. 911 Center at 859.498.8720.

