Sheriff says machete used in attacks on Appalachian Trail

A Virginia sheriff says a man attacked two people on the Appalachian Trail with a machete, killing one and leaving the other severely injured.

WJHL reports that 30-year-old James L. Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with intent to murder.

Last month, Jordan was charged with threatening people on the Appalachian Trail in Unicoi County, Tennessee, where he reportedly threatened hikers on the trail with an ax. He received probation and was ordered to pay fines.

Jordon went by the name “Sovereign” while hiking on the Appalachian Trail.

Sheriff Keith Dunagan, of Whythe County, Virginia says the male victim was assaulted early Saturday in Wythe County and the woman in Smyth County.

