Sheriff seeks help from public locating two non-compliant sex offenders

The Jessamine County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two suspects with warrants for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

The Sheriff is looking for 43-year-old Brian (or Bryan,) Henry Arrowood (above, left,) as well as 33-year-old Lyndell Roberson.

Arrowood is described as standing 5’11”, and weighing 242 pounds.

Roberson stands 5’8” and weighs 145 pounds. Roberson has a charge out of Illinois for unlawful restraint. The victim was reportedly 12 years old.

Arrowood was convicted in Florida for unlawful sexual activity with a 16-year-old.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Arrowood or Roberson is asked to call the Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-4139.

