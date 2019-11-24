Sheriff warns businesses of counterfeit money in Pulaski Co.



The Pulaski County Sheriff is looking for help from the public in identifying a man suspected of passing phony bills at local businesses.

According to the Sheriff, one of the counterfeit bills was used at a business on North 1247 on Wednesday, Nov. 20. On Friday, Nov. 22, a clerk was handed one of the bills but refused to take it once she saw it was a fake.

According to the Sheriff, the man who tried to pass off the bogus money was on foot at the drive-thru window of the business and ran away when his purchase was denied.

The Sheriff says the bills are in all denominations and have small Chinese symbols on the back corner.

Anyone who comes into contact with the counterfeit bills, or who recognizes the man in the surveillance photograph, is asked to contact the Sheriff at (606) 578-5145. Tips can also be left anonymously on the Sheriff’s Office website.

