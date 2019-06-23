Sheriff working assault case in Harrison County

Deputies are looking for a man they say assaulted two others at a field party in Harrison County.

According to the Sheriff, deputies received a report that shots had been fired around midnight. The Sheriff says a suspect at the party had fired an undetermined number of shots into the air.

No one was injured by gunfire, but the Sheriff says the suspect then retrieved a baseball bat and assaulted two other men at the party.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect had left the party, possibly in the company of a second man.

Deputies believe they know who the suspect is, and are drawing up warrants for his arrest.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.

