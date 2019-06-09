Sheriff’s Office: Intoxicated Laurel Co. woman arrested after beating on detective’s door

An unusual visitor came knocking on the door of a Laurel County detective’s home, and wound up facing trespassing and public intoxication charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:45 p.m., 28-year-old Flora Proffitt of East Bernstadt, began beating on the door of off-duty Detective Daniel Grigsby’s home.

Investigators say she was speaking incoherently and told them “I used meth and jumped out of the car.”

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

