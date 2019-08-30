Sheriff's Office: McCracken Co. caretaker stole thousands from elderly patient

According to a Facebook post, the victim reached out to the Sheriff’s Office claiming 41-year-old Ashlee Robertson was using the credit cards.

While investigating, detectives discovered Robertson had used the cards between May 28 and August 14. Using surveillance footage and receipts, authorities say they confirmed thousands of dollars’ worth of fraudulent charges.

Robertson was questioned on Thursday and reportedly admitted to having used the credit cards for personal gain.

She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

