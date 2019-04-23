Sherman Denny to serve jail time as grand jury mulls felony charges

A serial scam artist in Lexington has pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors as a grand jury will choose whether to indict him on felony charges.

Sherman Denny pleaded guilty to four counts of theft by deception in Fayette District Court Tuesday.

Denny, who was known to take money from compassionate victims throughout Lexington, also violated his probation from previous theft charges. He will spend 305 days in jail following his guilty plea. He would often approach victims saying he is from out of town and forgot his diabetes medication.

This isn't the end for Denny's legal troubles, as police have also charged him with fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment charges.

Police had a run-in with Denny Mar. 25 when officers say he nearly hit an officer driving away from a scene near Executive Drive. Officers received a tip that Denny was back in the same area on Apr. 15 scamming victims. Officers followed him until Denny sideswiped another vehicle.

A grand jury will determine whether to indict him on those counts.