She’s been missing since 2003; police may have found her remains in a storage unit

Remains found locked away inside a Philadelphia storage facility for years are believed to be that of Brenda Jacobs, numerous law enforcement sources confirm.

Pennsylvania State Police believe they've cracked a 16-year-old cold case. They say a tip led them to the discovery of a body and they think it's a woman missing since 2003. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Forensic testing will be conducted to make a conclusive link, which could take several weeks.

Pennsylvania State Police say the 37-year-old mother of two from Williamsport disappeared from her home in Lycoming County in 2003.

She had not been seen since.

State troopers made the gruesome discovery on Monday at the Frankford and Westmoreland Avenues facility.

Investigators say a tip earlier this week revived the cold case that had long been dormant.

A manager at the storage warehouse declined to comment Tuesday morning.

A man identified by police as Jade Babcock is now being held on an abuse of corpse charge. Investigators have not revealed the extent of his involvement but said he is Jacobs’ ex-boyfriend.

