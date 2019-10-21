Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Shillito Park playground in Lexington

A Monday ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the hundreds of volunteers who helped build the new Shillito Park playground in Lexington.

"Lexington is the kind of place where hundreds of people will show up for a playground build, and that is so exciting," Mayor Linda Gorton said as the ribbon-cutting ceremony started.

The ribbon-cutting on Monday morning celebrated the more than 800 volunteers and 3,600 hours that were needed to build the new playground at Shillito Park. For five straight days from sunrise to sunset, volunteers of all ages came out to help their community.

The original Shillito Park playground was built 27 years ago. Some of the volunteers have deep family ties.

"We have lived here since 1985, and I was here to help build the first park playground we put in," volunteer Tim Powers said. "I felt compelled to help rebuild this one."

For Powers, the tradition of the park has stayed in the family from generation to generation.

"My kids played on the original one, and now my grandkids will play on this one," Powers said.

Powers was one of the volunteers that came out to work on the playground each of the five days, making today's ribbon cutting that much more meaningful.

"It's really icing on the cake to see the kids out there this morning playing in the park because that's what it's all about. For the kids," Powers said.