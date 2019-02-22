'Shoe Blowout' remains talk of college basketball world

When Duke superstar Zion Williamson's Nike shoes exploded, it may have become the most famous wardrobe malfunction since Janet Jackson's Super Bowl halftime show.

But for shoe professionals, seeing that kind of damage is pretty rare.

"Technology has come so far, and you don’t see something like this," said Mark Montgomery of Allsports in Lexington.

However, Montgomery can't say he was surprised.

"To see him that fast is unbelievable," Montgomery said. "When that shoe exploded, it really didn’t surprise me because he is so big and cut so fast. Just amazing."

Williamson is 6'7" and 280 pounds, so Montgomery believes it's likely he wore the shoes too much with that kind of force.

Nike, which has a $47 million deal with UK Athletics, says they are investigating the blowout.

UK athletics said their athletes are issued multiple shoes throughout the season, but it's up to them how long they wear them.

Coach John Calipari spoke about the incident at his pre-game news conference Friday.

"That kid's torque and his explosion would blow out any shoe," Calipari said. "When you look at it you were like, he’s not 120 pounds now. He’s got some weight to him."

It didn't surprise Coach Cal one bit when he saw what happened.

"The kid is so unusual size wise, explosiveness quick twitch," Calipari said. "I mean I don’t care what he had on. You saw him well it’s a wonder both shoes didn’t blowout."

Williamson suffered a knee injury due to the incident.

