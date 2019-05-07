WATCH LIVE: Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured at least seven people. They do not have additional details on the identities of the victims.

Investigators say two suspects are in custody, and it's unclear if they are students.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Denver.

They said they could still hear gunshots as they entered the school.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

