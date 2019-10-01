Shooting in Lexington sends one man to the hospital

One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting at the intersection of Newtown Pike and West Main Street Tuesday night.

Lexington police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and were in two separate cars chasing each other.

Police say the victim was in the first car and got out to confront the suspect in the second car. That is when the man in the second car shot him, according to police.

Police say the male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that appear to be nonlife-threatening.

Officers are looking for a blue or black Mustang in connection to the shooting.

Police have not released the names of the people involved.