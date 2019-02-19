Shooting range in Daniel Boone National Forest closed due to vandalism

A shooting range in the Daniel Boone National Forest is undergoing repairs after being vandalized.

U.S. Forest Service officials in London report that the range will be closed until further notice, thanks to a large mess left behind by “careless users.”

Holes were reportedly shot in the roof of the building, along with in new signs at the range. Fire extinguishers and propane tanks were also be used as targets, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service.

The post also said that shell casings and garbage littered the ground of the shooting range.

It’s unclear how long the range will be closed for cleanup, according to the post.



