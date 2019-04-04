Shooting victim shows up at Lexington hospital

Lexington police are searching for a suspect after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near East Fourth Street and Chestnut Street just before 4 a.m.

Initially, police didn't find anything at the scene. An hour later, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he was walking down East Fourth Street when someone in a white pickup shot him.

The victim was with other people at the time. They drove him to the hospital. Police said the car the victim arrived in had a bullet hole in it.

Police went back to the scene and found shell casings and a bullet in a parked car.

No arrests have been made.

