Shop and Share bringing in necessities for domestic violence shelters

The Governor and First Lady continued their partnership with Kroger and other organizations to host the 11th annual Shop and Share across the state Saturday, February 1.

The event allows customers of stores to purchase items from a list or make monetary donations to domestic violence shelters across Kentucky.

“It stocks out shelves with paper products, toilet paper, food necessities, flour, sugar, coffee all those things,” said Greenhouse 17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas. “And all these goods go to helping domestic violence shelters.”

Greenhouse 17 had a list with several items on it they handed out to customers at the Kroger on Leestown Road in Lexington.

“As shoppers enter, they’ll get a list of things that our shelters need and all they have to do is shop and donate the products and 100% of the proceeds go to support domestic violence shelters in Kentucky,” Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said.

She, Governor Beshear and First Lady Beshear visited several Kroger stores in the Central Kentucky region Saturday for the event.

More than five million dollars has been raised for various domestic violence shelters across Kentucky within the last 10 years through Shop and Share.

