Shoppers have less time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year

This year, there are less shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas, but some Lexington retailers say that doesn't seem to be affecting their bottom line. If anything, it just means people are heading out and doing their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.

The National Retail Federation says they predict most retail businesses will see an improvement over last year's numbers.

Here in Lexington, that means the post-Thanksgiving shopping sprees are happening before the turkey is in the oven.

"We see a lot of the business shift to prior to Thanksgiving," Michael Cox of Pieratt's said. "Instead of earlier we are seeing business all month long as opposed to that last week."

Jaime Hurt, owner of Artique in the Fayette Mall, says they've seen an uptick recently, especially over the weekends.

Thanksgiving happening near the end of the month is tightening that traditional shopping season, so instead of just Black Friday, the whole week is becoming a time for shopping.

"That makes sense because there is six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this holiday season so people started their holiday shopping a little earlier," Sarah Robinson with the Fayette Mall said.

And once Friday is done, small business Saturday takes over.

The owner of Artique says what time of day you shop is just as important as when you shop during the season.

"We are seeing early shopping and I definitely recommend that. Not only in the season but also shop early in the day. And later in the evening. It's more comfortable for you and the people wrapping your gifts."

The Kentucky Retail Federation said 78 percent of the retailers they spoke to said they anticipated holiday sales to be equal or better than last year.