Shoppers worried after shooting outside Fayette Mall

A shooting on Nicholasville Road near the Fayette Mall exit has left shoppers on edge.

Lexington Police are continuing to investigate a woman being shot in her car. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Hocker said he was shocked the shooting happened on a busy Friday night.

"Everybody's coming home from work and you could shoot anybody," he said.

Deneia Briscoe grew up in Lexington. She said she considers the mall to be a safe place.

"At all times as a parent, you want to know that your child is safe," Briscoe said. "Just to be at the mall and something like that happened, it's scary."

Deneia Briscoe's son, Jathan, said the shooting doesn't change how he feels about visiting the mall.

"After the incident that happened last night, I think they're going to try to buckle down and make sure things like that don't happen again," he said.

Neither Lexington Police nor the Fayette County Coroner's office have commented further on the investigation.