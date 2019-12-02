Shopping on Cyber Monday? Follow these tips to shop safely

The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

If a Cyber Monday deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. (AP)

"Last year in the United States shoppers spent $7.9 billion just on Cyber Monday," said Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau.

Experts are predicting shoppers to spend $9 billion on Monday.

If you're one of the millions shopping from your phone, there are some things to keep in mind while you're searching for the perfect gift.

If you google a specific item, make sure the website you go to has contact information for the company, a return policy listed, and a padlock icon to show the site is secure.

If a website asks to use PayPal or a wire transfer to pay for a purchase, experts say that's a warning sign.

"Those are red flags. Those are unrecoverable methods of payment, and if that's the only way they offer you to pay, you might want to reconsider shopping on that site at all," said Clary.

One evergreen piece of advice: If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.