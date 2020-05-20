Shops at Fayette Mall slowly open their doors to customers

Retail stores in Kentucky are opening back up to customers on Wednesday, but they’ll have to operate differently to meet state health standards.

At the Fayette Mall, plenty of people showed up at 10 a.m. thinking things would open as they normally do. At the time, however, they couldn’t get into the mall and had to wait until 11 a.m. before the doors opened.

Even then, only a few stores were open in the mall – Rack Room Shoes, Dillard’s, Hallmark Express were available to customers.

As of 11:15 a.m., additional shops have opened, but the list of stores open is far shorter than the list of stores closed.

WKYT spoke with spokespeople with CBL & Associates, who own the Fayette Mall, about the opening. They say to expect stores to open gradually.

The first man inside the mall, Bob Smith, talked about what he saw when he entered.

"Yeah, I saw a lot of people in the stores with the closed gates, working to get things ready," says Smith. "A lot of the lights are on, some of the stores it looks like they're not going to open. Like, I don't know if the big box stores are going to open because I don't see any lights on in there yet, so I don't know if they're going to open, but most of the small stores are opening"

