Shotgun blast injures two during fight in Lincoln County

A domestic dispute ended with two people in the hospital after a shotgun went off.

The Hustonville Police Department was called to a mobile home on Mount Salem Road after reports of a shooting.

According to police reports, Johnny Devine got into an argument with the mother of his child after the two broke up.

Police said Devine became agitated and began waving a shotgun in a threatening manner and stated he was "going to start shooting."

Devine and the mother began wrestling over the gun before it went off. Devine was hit in the cheek and the other person was shot in the thumb.

Devine and the victim were taken to different hospitals for serious injuries.

Hustonville Police said Devine took his daughter to a neighbor's house after the gun went off.

Devine was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of assault, domestic violence with a weapon, menacing, and terroristic threatening.

