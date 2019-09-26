Shots fired, again, along a busy Lexington road

For the second time in two days, police are investigating reports of shots being fired along a busy Lexington road.

The latest incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Man o'War near Tates Creek Road.

Lexington police said witnesses reported seeing someone in a car shooting at another car.

Police recovered several shell casings. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking to see if the shooting was related to a similar incident that happened late Tuesday night on New Circle Road near Woodhill Drive.

In that case, police said they found a black Cadillac at Auto Zone with two flat tires and the windows damaged by bullets.

The gunfire also damaged a Lextran bus. A viewer who was on the bus at the time sent WKYT pictures of two bullet holes on the bus.

No injuries were reported in this shooting either.

Police have not made any arrests in either case.