Shots fired at Mammoth Cave over an alleged bigfoot sighting

A weekend camping trip in Back Country at Mammoth Cave National Park quickly took a dramatic turn for one couple.

They were woken up in the middle of the night to strange noises and were met with an individual saying that something had destroyed their campsite.

One of the campers, Brad Ginn, said the individual also said, "'it was Bigfoot country' which seemed a little weird that he would say that."

The individual then informed them that he was searching for whatever had destroyed his campsite and warned them to be careful.

"He said I hope you have weapons and then he flashed his gun at us and was like 'I have this so if anything happens to you then just yell and I'll come,'" camper Madelyn Durand said.

The couple then decided to head back to their tent, but moments later they heard gunshots. They dialed 9-1-1 and hiked 5-miles back to their car in the parking lot to meet up with the Park Rangers.

"Mammoth Cave National Park Law Enforcement Rangers responded to a reporting of an individual with a firearm in one of our backcountry campsites in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 28," Mammoth Cave's Public Information Officer Molly Schroer said. "The rangers made contact with all the parties involved. It is an ongoing investigation at this time."

Mammoth Cave would like the public to know there are not any ongoing threats to the park, and it is safe to visit.