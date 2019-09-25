Shots fired from car along New Circle Road

Lexington police are investigating several reports of shots being fired along New Circle Road.

The reports started coming in around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there was a disorder between groups of people in at least two cars with shots being fired between Winchester Road and Woodhill Drive.

A lot of officers responded to the area. They searched the Woodhill shopping center, around IHOP, and near a car dealership across the street.

Police did find a black Cadillac at Auto Zone with two flat tires and the windows shot out.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

Officers said no arrests were made and they did not have any description of the suspects.

