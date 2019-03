Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired into a Lexington home.

Police responded to Aqueduct Drive around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Officers said they found several shell casings in the road. A home was also hit by gunfire. No one inside was hurt.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Chrysler 300 driving away. One of its taillights was white.

Police aren't sure if the home was targeted or if the shooting was random.