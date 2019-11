Several shots were fired into a Lexington home early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Emerson Drive, near Meadow Lane and New Circle Road.

Three adults were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.

Police do not have any description of the suspect(s). They're asking for witnesses to come forward.