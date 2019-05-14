Shots fired into car on busy Lexington road

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a busy Lexington street.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Alumni Drive between Man o'War and Yellowstone Parkway.

Police said someone in a maroon Cadillac fired at least four shots at someone in a black Mazda.

When police arrived, the Cadillac was gone. The Mazda was still there, but no one was inside.

The Mazda had several bullet holes in it, but police don't think anyone inside was shot.

Police continue to investigate.

