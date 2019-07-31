Shots fired outside Lexington gas station, one person injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Wednesday morning.
Scene of shooting at Thorntons on Winchester Road
The investigation started with a report of shots being fired outside Thorntons on Winchester Road at Strader Drive around 5:15 a.m., according to police.
Part of the gas station was roped off with crime scene tape as police searched for shell casings.
Moments after the reported shooting, someone showed up to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim had a non-life threatening injury to his leg.
Investigators say the two incidents are related. They say the victim was driven to Good Samaritan Hospital before being transported to UK.