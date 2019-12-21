Shriners bring families together for annual Christmas party in Lexington

The Shriners are well known for helping children get medical care.

"They're in a situation they can't control,” says Ray Canterberry, Potentate at the Oleika Temple on Southland Drive. “We want to make their lives as nice and as easy for them as we possibly can."

Since 2010 they've also been known to throw a huge Christmas party in Lexington.

"We have a bunch of children that go through our hospital so we decided to come up with something for our children at the hospitals," explains former Potentate Chuck Kendrick.

At the top of the guest list, the Shrine children themselves, but also invited to the party are Storm Troopers, clowns, and the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus.

To these families, the event is more than a Christmas party – it's like a family reunion.

"This is one of the few opportunities that he gets to mingle with other kids from Shrine, and he gets to see a lot of the Shrine individuals, too," says Tammy Shannon, grandmother of Trent Shannon.

Trent has been a Shrine child since he was six months old. He's had numerous surgeries through Shriners, something his grandma is thankful for.

"They've always been so good to us," says Tammy.

Trent and Tammy have been coming to the Christmas party for years. They say it not only spreads holiday cheer, but it also gives a feeling of inclusiveness.

"It's hard for him to be recognized by other kids in a way that is on the same level,” she says. “All of the other children are here for some of the same reasons."

The Shriners say that's the goal. They prepare all year, collecting hundreds of gifts. Shriners say the hard work is worth it though because the kids' smiles are worth a million dollars.

"We at Shriners call it our paycheck,” says Potentate Canterberry. “Whenever we see a child having a good time enjoying themselves, that's our paycheck for what we do all year long."

