Siblings who are seniors share message for class of 2020

Two seniors, one in high school, and the other in college, are sharing their message to the fellow members of the Class of 2020.

Sloan Cromwell, (L,) and Maclain Cromwell, (R,) are both seniors. They're empathizing with fellow members from the class of 2020 after restrictions brought on by COVID-19 closed schools and cancelled activities.

Maclain Cromwell only played one scrimmage game in his final baseball season when it was cut short. There's no set plans for his graduation from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, so for now, the cap and gown will have to wait.

He and his sister said they expected activities to be cancelled, but they're empathizing with others about missed experiences.

Sloan Cromwell will graduate from Transylvania University in a couple of weeks on a computer. She said she's getting through this by focusing on the present, and accepting it.

She and her brother said this experience has made their generation more resilient, but Sloan Cromwell has a message to the future seniors.

"You never know when anything can be taken from you just like that," she said. "It could be your senior year or it could be school, work, anything it could be your life, but I just don’t want anyone to take anything for granted because you never know when it's gone."

Maclain Cromwell said he thinks the pandemic has bridged the generational gap. He said more people his age are lending a hand to help the elderly, a change he hopes to see continue after restrictions are lifted.

Sloan Cromwell said the pandemic and restrictions have taught her to slow down and appreciate what she has.