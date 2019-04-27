'Sick of the drama,' neighbors and volunteers work to make Lexington neighborhood better, safer

Neighborhood leaders say the goal of a day of service Saturday in Lexington's Winburn neighborhood was to be a step toward making the community better and safer.

"Getting sick of the drama and gun violence," said Delandrius Haase, who lives in Winburn. He showed up ready to work on Saturday morning. "I just want it to be a good neighborhood."

Winburn Beautification Day was led by ONE Lexington, a city program that works to coordinate, leverage and mobilize city government and community resources to make neighborhoods experiencing violent crime safer and better to live in.

"We're all working together for the same goal, and that is to make Lexington a better and safer place," said Laura Hatfield, director of ONE Lexington. "And in order to do that, we have to join arms and work together, and that's what today is all about."

Volunteers, neighbors and others worked together in the community garden outside the Community Action Council's Winburn Center, and later worked on projects for senior citizens at eight different houses.

"They're going to come together and make sure we keep it," said Leidy Borges with the Community Action Council. "It's not only get it nice and clean, but keep it for them to be safe to be around and be part of our community."

That starts, officials say, with building relationships and trust in the community.

"We're not here to just write tickets. We're here to make this community safe by getting involved in the community," Officer Brandon Muravchick, the Lexington Police Department's Winburn neighborhood officer. "'You can trust us, you can come talk to us, you can be involved with us.' 'We're here for you, we're not here against you, we're here to help you and make this community strong.'"

