Sick students, staff prompt early holiday break at Paris Independent Schools

Holiday break at Paris Independent Schools was originally scheduled to start this Friday, but now students will have an extra two days at home.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley says staff members keep a close eye on attendance, and when more than ten percent of the students and staff stayed home due to illness, he decided to cancel school for the final two days before break.

He says in addition to flu season, there's also a stomach bug making its way throughout the schools.

McCauley says classrooms and hallways will be sanitized throughout the next few weeks so kids can come back to a healthy environment.

He says canceling school for illness is something he hasn't done in about five years but, given some fortunate timing, those extra two days off won't affect much.

"We didn't have any midterms or anything at this point, so it did not interfere with that,” says Paris Independent Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley. “I think the only things we missed were a few holiday parties, so some younger kids were pretty disappointed but other than that we're just looking out for the kid’s best interest."

The superintendent says when it comes to make-up days, the district already has plans worked into their schedule and he doesn't expect the school calendars to change. He recommends parents and students keep an eye on the district’s Facebook page for any additional information.