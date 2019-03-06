'Sickout' closes state's largest school district again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The state's largest school district is closed Wednesday because of a teacher "sickout."
Jefferson County Public Schools made the decision to cancel classes just after 5 a.m. A post on Facebook said the decision was "Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers."
JCPS was the only district to cancel Wednesday for a teacher "sickout."
The Courier-Journal said teachers in Louisville are concerned House Bill 205 could be included in a larger tax bill up for discussion Wednesday.