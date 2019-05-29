Coroner responds as significant storm damage reported in downtown Prestonsburg

Significant damage is being reported on social media after a severe thunderstorm moved through Prestonsburg Wednesday afternoon.

WYMT is reporting the coroner was called out to the scene of the storm damage.

Social media video shows a roof was blown off a downtown building and wound up causing damage to vehicles on the street near the intersection of South Arnold Avenue and Court Street.

The street is blocked off as crews respond to the damage.

Other storm damage reports are coming in from the same system as it moved through Magoffin and Pike counties. Multiple trees are down south of Salyersville, and a roof was blown off a carport in Pikeville.